Mumbai: Compound wall collapses near Kurla railway station; 4 injured

Sep 07, 2018, 11:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to Dr. Poonam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bhabha hospital, 4 people suffered minor injuries

Representational picture

The compound wall collapsed at Kurla railway station near platform no 1 at 9.45 am on Friday. The Central Railway is not affected and trains are running as per schedule. According to Dr. Poonam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bhabha hospital, 4 people suffered minor injuries.

The injured identified as Siraj (30), Lakhan Khatal (29), Laxman Patil (40) and Amir Kasin (58) are all stable.

Tags

kurlacentral railwayindian railwaysbhabha hospital

