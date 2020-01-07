Mumbai: Confused passengers panic in non-AC door closing local train on Western Railway

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Commuters on Western Railway panicked during the trials of the close-door local train on Tuesday morning, complaining that the doors were not opening in time and the delay led to problems. The trial was taken during the peak hours in a non-air-conditioned local train that has been fitted with the mechanism.

Western Railway has been trying to run an experimental coach with the door closing function. The aim of the entire exercise is to bring down the number of cases of people falling from the local trains.

Western Railway's Chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said that there was confusion because at a few stations commuters were forcefully opening the closed doors in three coaches, therefore, it took time to reset and operate the doors.

"It was trial in peak for closed doors in non-AC. All this happened in spite of regular announcements being made at stations regarding trials," he said.

