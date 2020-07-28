Mumbai: Congress members protest outside Raj Bhavan to create awareness

It was 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' for a group of Congress party leaders and members on Monday morning as some from the party top brass in the state went to the Governor's Walkeshwar residence to create awareness about the BJP "trying to topple democratically elected governments in different states," said Ganesh Yadav, Mumbai Youth Congress president.

"Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was in Nagpur. We did not enter the Raj Bhavan premises but were just outside the gate, with placards," he added.

"Today the lens is on Rajasthan where the BJP is trying to overturn the Ashok Gehlot-led government. This follows a pattern - Goa, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh. They tried to do so in Maharashtra but failed," the Congress delegation said.

The party said this was done at the Governor's residence and Governors everywhere "should not function as puppets and act on behalf of particular parties." Yadav explained, "The Rajasthan Governor should stop acting like a BJP worker trying to buy time for rebel Congress leaders to get the MLA numbers which they will never get. The state assembly must be convened without delay."

Sloganeering on

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat who was at the protest said, "Our country's democracy and Constitution both are in danger, and we need to stop this. People have to raise their voices against the Central government for trying to destabilise the democratically-elected Rajasthan government. Especially at a time when the country has crossed 14 lakh Corona cases."

The protesters sloganeered against the Modi government. "Bandh karo, bandh karo, goondagardi bandh karo," they said, adding, "We wanted to expose and highlight the fact that if the BJP does not respect the people's mandate, then why hold an election at all? Ultimately, it is the people who voted for representatives because they come from a certain party. Today, they are being lured to change parties through offers of money. Bodies like the CBI and ED are being used as personal vendetta tools."

Public response

The delegation has also emailed a letter to the effect to the state governor. Yadav said, "Our hour-long initiative was successful as it raised awareness. Some citizens asked us what this was about. When we answered, the common sentiment was that it is about time, this absolute and ultimate power seems to have corrupted the BJP party. Using the Governor to topple anti-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) state governments is extremely wrong." A Raj Bhavan official confirmed that a delegation visited and handed over a memorandum to a representative.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news