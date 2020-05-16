Mumbai: Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in city, tenth to die in Maharashtra

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A 57-year-old police officer died of coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, informed Mumbai Police. The deceased identified as Madhukar Mane was attached to the Motor Transport Department and had been sent on leave for the last 15 days in view of the raging pandemic.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASID Madhukar Mane, 57. Being in the high-risk age-group, Shri Mane was on leave for the past 15 days. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

So far, the COVID-19 has claimed lives of 10 policemen in Maharashtra -- seven in Mumbai and one each in Solapur, Nashik and Pune.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever