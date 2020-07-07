Mumbai: Cops file FIRs after call threatening 2008-like terror attack

Colaba and Bandra police have registered separate FIRs in connection with the threat call received at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel last week. Doctors and nurses working on the frontline in the BMC hospitals have been staying at the iconic Taj hotel for the past three months.

A person, identifying himself as Sultan from Pakistan and claiming to be a member of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, called the Taj hotel at 12.35 am on June 30, threatening to strike again. He disconnected the call and dialled again, 4 minutes later, and the telephone operator forwarded the call to the hotel's security department.

"The caller told the security executive, 'I am from Lashkar-e-Taiba and I am speaking from Pakistan. We are going to carry out a 2008-style attack very soon'," a police officer said.

Since the call, police have beefed up security at both the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba and Taj Lands End in Bandra. On the basis of the complaint of the "security executive of the Taj Palace", FIRs were registered at the two police stations on Friday and Saturday.

"A case under Sections 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or commit offence against the State) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unknown person," Additional Commissioner Manoj Sharma told mid-day.

More than 160 people were killed when members of Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, CSMT and other places on November 26, 2008.

30 June

Day the threat call was made to the Taj hotel

