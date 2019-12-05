Mumbai: Cops scan CCTV footage on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to see where bag was thrown into sea

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Proceeding with their investigation in the case in which a bag containing a man's body parts was recovered from the beach behind Mahim dargah, the local cops are trying to scan last 10-days' footages of the CCTVs on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to find out from where the bag was thrown into the sea. According to them, it must have been thrown from the bridge as in no other way the bag could have reached the Mahim beach. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has also decided to approach the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to get the deceased's fingerprints verified for his identification.

The bag containing a human arm, leg and male private part was washed ashore and was recovered on December 3. After registering a case against an unknown person, the Mahim cops started probing the matter. Primary forensic analysis has indicated that both limbs are of a man. Cops are now trying to find out the place from where the bag was dropped into the sea.

Requesting anonymity, an officer said, "The most likely site from where the bag could have been dumped is the Bandra Worli sea link. There are about 60 cameras installed on the bridge. We are screening footage of the last 10 days." "It is a humongous task and will need a lot of time," the officer added. On the other hand, a Crime Branch officer said, "We need permission to access UIDAI's data to establish the deceased's identity, hence we have approached the authorities concerned."

Tailor link fails

Even though the Crime Branch managed to zero in on the tailor who had stitched the shirt found inside the bag, the clue has hit a dead end. "The pattern of the two shirts and a kurta we found were similar but their owners have been traced. Nothing has emerged from this clue," an officer said.

