Mumbai: Court orders top bookie's property to be attached

crime

Order is a move to smoke out absconding accused Anil Jaisinghani, who is wanted in 16 cases so far

The Ahmednagar property, land and hotel Shiv Sai, that will also be attached

The Sessions court has taken coercive steps to attach the properties of international cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who is wanted in 16 cases in Thane and Mumbai. Jaisinghani has been absconding for the past two years in a forgery case registered against him at Azad Maidan police station. "He has been evading arrest for a long time. In order to secure his presence, the coercive step to attach his properties is required," the court order stated.

"The properties to be attached are: (1) Flat no 101, Mohan Lifestyle, jiasinghani House, Gol Maidan, Ulhasnagar, in Thane district and (2) The property in the name of the accused and his wife situated at village Nimgaon Korhale, Tehsil Rahata in Ahmednagar and the hotel built on the aforesaid plot named Hotel Shiv Sai," the order read.

It has been highlighted in the court order that Jaisinghani is well known for implicating his opponents using his 'network'. "Being an international cricket bookie, Jaisinghani has a strong international and pan India network which he uses to falsely implicate his rivals," the court order highlighted.

"The collector of Ahmednagar district is directed to proceed to attach 66.66 per cent shares of the accused in the property ie the piece of land and hotel Shiv Sai," the order read. Senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station Vasant Vakhare said, "We have received the court order and also sent the same to district collector of Ahmednagar to follow."

The complainant Deepak Keswani said, "Jaisinghani is an absconding criminal. There are several cases registered against him at various districts and states. His network is very strong. He can falsely implicate anyone in a case related to bootlegging, narcotics, arms act, etc. Besides attaching his properties, the arrest of Jaisinghani is imperative."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates