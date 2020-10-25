Mumbai: COVID-19 cases drop, but deaths cause of worry

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state dropped to 6,477 on Sunday. There were 137 deaths reported across the state. While in Mumbai, cases are on the decline, the number of deaths is still a matter of concern. The city reported 50 deaths, which is around 40 per cent of the state's statistics. Out of 50, 41 deaths were of those above the age of 60.

The city reported a little over 1,000 patients, and 898 recovered and were discharged on the same day. The recovery rate of the city is 88 per cent. The overall number of active patients is now 19,554. While the number of new cases is on the decline, the city is still struggling to keep the mortality rate down. There were 50 deaths reported, of which only 37 had comorbidities.

In the state, only 6,417 new cases were reported, out of which 2,457 were from MMR including Mumbai, 1,196 were from Pune region and 943 were from the Nagpur circle. In MMR, 222 new cases were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli, followed by 201 cases in Thane Municipal Corporation. There were 13 deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai.

Pune region reported 24

deaths and Nagpur circle reported 14 deaths, taking the toll to 137. The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 16,38,961 and the recovery rate of the state is now 89 per cent. The total number of patients who were reported recovered on Saturday is 10,004 and there are 1,40,194 active patients in the state.

