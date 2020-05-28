Mumbai: COVID-19 spread remains high in certain wards

It has been seen that five wards have more than 2,000 cases each. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak has remained in the central areas of the city from the beginning till now. It has also been seen that the doubling rate in the civic wards with the lowest number of cases is more. Five wards have more than 2,000 cases each.

Cumulative cases in the city crossed 31,000 on May 25.

The division of cases as per wards shows there hasn't been much change in the spread of COVID-19 in them in the past month. But there are exceptions. G south ward consisting Worli and Prabhadevi, which had the highest number of cases on April 25, is now at number seven with only three-fold growth. D ward, consisting of Malabar Hill and Tardeo has registered more than 1,000 cases so far, but they are less than in 15 other wards.

The pandemic started in the South and Central parts of Mumbai like Byculla, Malabar Hill, Worli, Prabhadevi and spread in Dharavi, Wadala, Sion, Kurla, Govandi, Bandra and Andheri. The BMC wards of these areas showed high number of cases last month when the cumulative cases in the city were 4,870.

The cases increased by 6.5 fold in 30 days and reached 31,789 on May 25. But it is seen that the spread remains in the same wards with a few exceptions.

G/N has maximum cases

G North ward consisting of Dharavi has the maximum cases. Four other wards, E ward (Byculla), F North (Wadala, Sion), L (Kurla) and H East (Bandra E to Santacruz E) crossed the 2,000 mark each. K West (Vile Parle W, Andheri W) reported 1,968 cases till Monday.

F South (Parel) ward, where the office of the Public Health department of the BMC is situated, showed a 10 fold jump in a month. Borivali (R/C) is still at the bottom of the chart (612 cases), but the cases increased almost by 11 fold in a month. Even N Ward (Ghatkopar) is a challenge, as it reported 1,366 cases, a 12.5 fold jump which is double the city's average.

Municipal Commissioner

Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "The number of cases is increasing due to an increase in tests. There are 13,000 people tested per million in the city. In Delhi, the rate of testing is 4,800 per million, in Bengaluru and Gujarat it is 2,000 and 1,200 per million respectively.

The mortality rate is 3.2 per cent, way below the initial 7.6 per cent and we are trying to reduce it further."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news