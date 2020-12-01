Mumbai: COVID-19 tests down by 5 per cent in festive November

After consistently increased COVID-19 testing in the city, in the festive month of November, tests decreased by five per cent. Testing numbers had been increasing by 5 to 10 per cent over the past four months since the civic body implemented rigorous testing. While till October 28 the number of tests was 3.68 lakh, till November 28, the number of tests has been 3.48 lakh.

September saw 3.41 lakh tests, August saw 2.38 lakh tests, and July saw 2.04 lakh tests. After the civic body started testing hawkers, people who do odd jobs, private workers, BEST bus drivers and conductors, the number has been seeing an increase in the past 10 days.

The ramped-up testing has come amid the fears of the second wave of COVID. Tests are also currently being done at railway stations and 244 health care centres, where testing is free for those with symptoms.

Of the 3.48 lakh tests this month, 1.89 lakh tests were conducted from November 17 to November 28. Sources in the civic body claimed that the numbers have dipped due to multiple reasons, but mainly because of complacency amid positive cases reducing towards the end of October.

A civic official said, "Many people were in holiday mode so several civic employees went on leave, as did several citizens. People wanted to relax as the number of cases was in control. Which is why there was no aggressive testing like at the start of the month. But post-Diwali, the scenario has changed and tests have actively begun just like before."

