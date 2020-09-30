Mumbai: COVID-19 daily count drops below 2,000

Nearly 15,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday across Maharashtra taking the total COVID-19 cases tally to 13.6 lakh as the recovery rate continued to make some progress. The city's count dropped to around 1,700 cases as another 49 COVID-related deaths were reported.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune is back on top with 1,731 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,713 and Nashik with 1,274. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane had 503 new cases, all other districts had less than 350 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 78.26 per cent and while 19,212 patients were discharged in the state, 2,319 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 82 per cent and the doubling rate dipped to 66 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 56,000 of them are in Pune, 29,088 are in Thane and 26,124 in Mumbai.

The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.65 per cent and till date, there have been 36,181 COVID-related deaths and 426 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 430 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai and Nagpur led with 49 each followed by Pune with 42 and Raigad with 39.

Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 232 occurred in the last 48 hours while 108 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 49 deaths, 40 patients were suffering from other ailments while 33 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.05 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.02 lakh cases. Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 12 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.51 per cent followed by H West and D wards. R Central ward has more than 2,300 active cases and 12 wards in the city have more than 1,000 each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Tuesday, Dharavi had 13 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 27 had 25 cases each.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news