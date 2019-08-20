Mumbai CP Sanjay Barve suspends dozens of cops in surprise raids

mumbai

Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve's surprise squad's raids on dance bars have led to the suspension of dozens of negligent policemen since March

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve. File Pic

A series of raids undertaken by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s surprise squad at dance bars found operating beyond permitted hours has led to the suspension of dozens of cops since March.

Despite instructions from the top cop, dance bars were found running until late at night, which led to the raids being unleashed on the errant establishments and cops. Barve has suspended dozens of cops, with the latest suspension being that of senior police inspector Lalasaheb Shetye from Andheri police station on Sunday. He was caught on tape with a constable, demanding bribe from the owner of a local bar for not taking action against his establishment.

The raiding team found cops ignoring irregularities in bars and pubs in many cases. The series of suspensions began at Tardeo police station on March 23, when crime branch officials, under direct orders from Barve, raided the Indiana Restaurant and Bar near Haji Ali.

Eight girls were found getting intimidated by some men allegedly making obscene gestures. The case saw an unconventional bail order being passed in the court. All the 47 accused were asked to donate R3,000 each to an orphanage in Badlapur in order to secure bail. This case also led to the suspension of constable Vishwanath Sasve, since he was posted at beat chowky one of Tardeo police station and was thus responsible for ensuring law and order in the area.

A few days later, on March 30, a team of officials from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s (ANC) Kandivli unit, led by deputy commissioner of police (narcotics), Shivdeep Lande, raided Saroj Palace. Following this, Barve initiated a departmental inquiry against local cops responsible for maintaining law and order, which led to the suspension of sub-inspector Kalyan Narayan Ghadge and police naik Dattatray Narayanrao Ambore of beat chowky three.

In May, Barve suspended senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station, Gokulsingh Patil, after ANC found out in two successive raids at dance bars within the Gamdevi jurisdiction that Patil was allegedly neglecting illegal activities.

This is the first time a senior inspector was suspended after Barve took charge.

In July, five cops — four from Kasturba Marg police station and one from Powai — were suspended. The Powai cop, Mohan Rajput, was suspended on charges of negligence and an inquiry has been initiated against him.

In another case in July, four cops from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivli east, senior inspector Sanjeev Pimple, inspector Abantrao Hake, sub-inspector Chetak Gange and head constable Shivaji Chakne, were suspended for allegedly failing to act against at least five dance bars that flouted guidelines.

“Such stringent action has been taken to give a clear message that this [negligence] will not be tolerated anymore,” a senior IPS officer told mid-day.

