Local cops miffed with Mumbai Police Commissioner's 'secret police' for giving them sleepless nights

crime

Murmurs of overreach emerge about Sanjay Barve and his blue-eyed boys of 'secret' policemen who are giving sleepless nights to those in charge of the local police stations

Shivdeep Lande, DCP narcotics

The new police chief's 'secret police' are giving an already overworked and stressed police force sleepless nights with 'surprise' visits and checks. Commissioner Sanjay Barve has begun deploying his men to conduct raids across the city at any time of the day and night.

The latest instance being that of DCP Narcotics Shivdeep Lande being asked to check the city's western region to ensure no bar or restaurant was flouting norms. Informers were activated around Saturday midnight when Saroj Palace bar in Malor, Andheri was found operating illegally. Members of DCP Lande's team, during the raid, detained 15 people and four girls from the bar.



Saroj Palace bar was raided on Saturday midnight by the commissioner's secret cops

The girls were later allowed to go home. The MIDC police have registered a case under sections 294 (performing obscene act in public place), 114 (abettor of offence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act 2016.

This was not the first such secret raid ordered by Barve. On March 23, crime branch officials, under direct orders from the commissioner, raided the Indiana Restaurant and Bar near Haji Ali. Eight girls were found getting intimidated by some men allegedly making obscene gestures. The case saw an unconventional bail order being passed in the court. All the 47 accused were asked to donate Rs 3,000 each to an orphanage in Badlapur in order to secure bail. It also led to the suspension of constable Vishwanath Sasve since he was posted at beat number 1 of Tardeo police station and was thus responsible for ensuring law and order in the area.

Also Read: Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve: All measures will be taken to keep the city safe



CP Sanjay Barve

Sleepless nights

While the secret raids are meant to make the city safer, it is making life difficult for the policemen. Following Saturday's raid in Andheri, senior officers across the city were seen patrolling in their respective jurisdictions. Every bar and restaurant was asked to shut shop in time. An officer from the North region said that senior officers were asked to stay out of the police station with only a few officials in the station.

"Everyone was asked to be out on the roads doing nakabandi and keeping vigil," he said. Another officer from West region added that the top cop has asked senior officers across the city to intensify checks till the Lok Sabha elections conclude. "Law and order should not be compromised at any cost, he has ordered," said the officer. Cops in regions infamous for bars are especially on their toes with these raids. Under the Mumbai police, Zone 2 (South Mumbai), Zone 10 (Western Region), Zone 11 and Zone 12 (Western suburbs) are some of the areas with the maximum number of bars in the city.

Also Read: Mumbai CP Sanjay Barve to direct senior police inspectors over video conferencing



The commissioner has also begun video conferencing with all senior police inspectors across the city during visitors' meetings every week. File pic

Hundreds of secret cops

When Barve was the director of Maharashtra Police Academy, he had trained thousands of police personnel under him, of which over a 1,000 cops are posted in the city. Senior officers in the department believe that these serve as the commissioner's eyes and ears. Apart from them, the commissioner has also said he would himself visit any police station at any time he wishes.

Earlier, senior cops would be informed days or at least hours before the commissioner's visit to their police station and accordingly the senior inspector, zonal DCP and Additional Commissioner would make preparations. However, Barve has said that he will only inform officers 20 to 30 minutes before his arrival.

Also Read: Mumbai: Police Chief changes visitors hours for citizens to curb cops' sleeping time

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates