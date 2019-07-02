Mumbai: CR, WR await reports on 445 bridges a year after Gokhale bridge collapse

national

One side of the bridge towards Western Express Highway from Andheri west was opened for traffic just a few days ago. However, debris was still present on the site. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

It has been a year since the Gokhale bridge at Andheri railway station collapsed and Central and Western Railway are yet to receive audit reports from IIT on the condition of bridges in Mumbai. IIT Bombay carried out an audit and has submitted a report of roads and foot overbridges which are in a critical condition. Although the entire report on the remaining bridge structures is still awaited.

Union minister of railways Piyush Goyal had asked both IIT- B and zonal railways to submit detailed reports on the condition of bridges in the city within six months.

The reason that has been cited for the delay is the vastness of Mumbai's local rail network. They have said that they will submit the remaining portions of the report within 2 months.

Goyal had ordered an inspection of all the 445 bridge structures in Mumbai, including road over bridges (RoBs), foot over bridges (FoBs) and bridges adjacent to railway tracks immediately after the collapse on July 3, 2018.

IIT-B conducted an audit along with officials from CR, WR, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic body officials.

A senior CR official told Hindustan Times, "We have received reports of crucial bridges from the IIT. Action has been taken on the critical bridges immediately. We are yet to receive the complete reports of all the bridges."

Pradipta Banerjee, chairperson of the IIT committee said that reports of the bridges that were of major concern have been submitted. "Reports are pending of the bridges that do not have any major safety concern issue involved in them," she said.

An official from IIT who was part of the inspection team said, "The railways have a vast network and reports of 25 pages containing all details are being prepared on every bridge structure. The reports will be submitted to both CR and WR within two months."

WR shut and dismantled Delisle bridge at Lower Parel in July 2018 while CR did the same for Patripool near Kalyan after the audit.

Action was also taken on four RoBs at Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Byculla and Arthur Road. After the collapse, CR and WR also closed 24 bridge structures, including the FOB between Matunga and Sion stations, a portion of the Kalanagar RoB in Bandra, and bridges at Mumbai Central, Malad, Andheri and Bhayandar. Staircases and other parts of these structures were repaired.

