Mumbai Crime: Minor girl of reputed Charkop school molested, kin demands thorough probe

crime

The student of a reputed school in Charkop was allegedly molested by an unidentified student. She revealed the ordeal to her parents upon reaching home

The 12-year-old told her parents she was molested by an unidentified student. Representation Pic

A 12-year-old student of a reputed school in Charkop was allegedly molested by an unidentified student inside the canteen on Thursday morning. According to police sources, in her statement, the victim has alleged that on the day of the incident, when she was standing in a queue to get her meal, someone touched her inappropriately on her private parts. On reaching home, she told her family about it, after which her parents brought her to the police.

However, yesterday, her family members and parents of other students reached the school and became aggressive; even a few local politicians jumped into the fray. To calm the situation, school authorities showed CCTV footage to those assembled, but nothing resembling the girl's allegation was found in it.

The family members, however, weren't to be pacified and shouted slogans against the school and police, demanding a fair and clean investigation in the case. They want each and every student of the school interrogated.

The Charkop police were called to handle the mob gathered on the premises; the zonal DCP then rushed to the spot and assured the victim's family of a proper probe. An officer said, "We have registered a case and got the victim's medical examination done. We have taken the relevant CCTV footage and will be seeking expert help to get clearer images."

