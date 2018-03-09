Mumbai Crime: 16 get life imprisonment for murdering 32-year-old

The victim, Vikas patil, was killed at the bar where he worked on October 3, 2012

Sixten people were sent to life imprisonment for the 2012 murder of a 32-year-old man. The sentence was issued by a Kalyan court, which found all the sixteen men guilty of aiding and abetting the murder.

In its verdict the court reportedly pronounced the offences to range from murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and destruction of evidence. The victim, Vikas patil, was killed at the bar where he worked on October 3, 2012. The victim's wife and other family members were informed that the murder was committed by the victim's nemesis, Kaka Patil using a sword.

According to the victim's wife's statement in court, the family members found Patil lying in a pool of blood. He was declared dead upon admission to a hospital. Patil's wife also stated that Kaka Patil would regularly harass her husband while he travelled to his workplace, over a land dispute that the two had.

She also said that Kaka Patil would regularly issue threats. A report in the Indian Express quotes the prosecution, led by District Government Pleader Sangita Phad, as having stated, "We had submitted before the court that the accused had come in two cars with weapons, including choppers and swords. Evidence pointed towards presence of all 16 at the spot and their involvement in attacking the victim, which led to the conviction.”

