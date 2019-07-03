Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old boy pushes 13-year-old girl off Aarey high-rise

crime

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night in Aarey Royal Palm colony where residents found a 13-year-old girl lying in the building compound injured

Representational picture

A 16-year-old boy allegedly pushed a 13-year-old girl off a high-rise building on Saturday after she turned down his request for a relationship with him. The girl has been admitted at Hiranandani hospital and her condition is critical.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night in Aarey Royal Palm colony where residents found a 13-year-old girl lying in the building compound injured. They enquired with the residents and once her identity was established her parents and neighbours rushed her to hospital.

Initially, it was thought that she had attempted suicide, but when the police spoke to the girl's family, especially her nine-year-old younger sister, she told them about the boy.

A boy and victim were friends as they studied in the same school and went to the same tuition classes. He had allegedly been harassing the girl for while after she refused a relationship with him, said a police official from Aarey police station.

The police detained the boy and while interrogating him, he confessed to the crime. "On the day of the incident, the boy told the girl to meet him in the refuge area on the eight floor where he assaulted her and tried to rape and when he did not succeed, he pushed her off the balcony, saying, "Meri nahi toh kisi aur ki bhi nahi" and fled from the spot.

The boy told the cops that he had even told his parents about the crime. They, too, have been arrested. "The boy has been sent to a correction home," said senior inspector Vijay Laxmi Hiremath.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates