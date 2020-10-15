Mumbai crime: 17-year-old girl booked for murder of 4-year-old boy in Rabale

The rear side of the building where the child's body was found

Rabale police on Wednesday booked a 17-year-old girl in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy in Balaram Wadi in Ghansoli in September.

On September 18, Omkar Sathe (4), resident of Sai Ashirwad Vilasini apartment, went missing. After realising that their son is missing, his parents started searching for him. Omkar’s body was found in a gunny bag behind the building. A case of murder was registered by Rabale police against unknown persons. The autopsy report stated that the child died due to suffocation.

Rabale cops questioned more than 50 residents of the building, but couldn’t find any clue about the murder. During investigation, the police found out that the child used to frequently visit his neighbour’s house to play with a 17-year-old girl.

The cops questioned the girl but she didn’t share much information about her whereabouts and the time Omkar left her house, instead she gave vague answers. As the suspicion grew, the cops grilled the girl for 23 days and finally, she broke down in front of her parents and lawyer and confessed of the crime.

The girl revealed that on September 18, Omkar came to her place but while playing he fell unconscious. She got scared assuming he is dead and she will be blamed for it. She put him in a gunny bag and tied it with a rope and threw it outside from the rear window of her house from a height of 13 feet.

The cops have booked the girl for murder and produced her in Juvenile Justice Board, which sent her to Children Home.

