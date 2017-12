In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed by four men for not lending them his cell phone. The incident occurred in Deonar and the four accused were arrested soon after

As per an officer from the Deonar police station, the incident took place on Saturday night, around 10pm. The victim and his friend were returning after playing cricket and the accused asked the victim to lend him his phone to make a call. The victim refused to give the accused his phone saying that his balance was low. On hearing this the main accused and his friends beat up the victim.

The accused was carrying a chopper and stabbed the victim several times before fleeing. The victim was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently recuperating. The locals then informed the police about the incident.

Right after the incident was reported the Deonar police registered an attempt-to-murder case against the four accused. A senior police inspector said that all three of them were unemployed and did not have previous criminal records

