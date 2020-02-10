Mumbai Crime: 18-year-old performs stunts on moving train at Kings Circle, held

The Government Railway Police recently arrested an 18-year-old for performing stunts on a moving local train at King's Circle station. The accused Rahul Chavan, who is a resident of Ghatkopar, was also travelling ticketless, a Times of India report read.

During investigation, police found that Chavan had been booked previously in a theft case and also faced externment. Around 11am, a railway police officer noticed him leaning out of the train on the Harbour line. He was touching the railway poles that passed by. "I could only spot one arm holding the vertical rod at the coach entrance, as his entire body was outside the train, " the railway official told the Wadala GRP unit over a phone call.

The GRP unit notified on patrol duty constable Ravindra Sonawane. Soon, when the train halted at King's Circle station, Sonawane took him into custody after checking with the travellers and motorman. Chavan told the police he was working as a labourer. The police booked him under relevant provisions of IPC and Railways Act and produced him before a holiday court on Sunday.

