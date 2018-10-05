Mumbai Crime: 2 kg gold worth Rs 56 lakh seized at international airport

crime

Acting on a specific intelligence the air intelligence unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok and seized 2 kgs of gold from him at the international airport. Officials said that the passenger, identified as Mazhar Khan is an Indian national and the two gold bars were concealed inside the shoes that he was wearing. The gold is valued at over Rs 56 lakh. The passenger was heading towards the exit when he was nabbed by AIU officials.

The AIU officials have seized the gold and recorded Khan's statement as per customs act and further probe is underway in the case.

Officials said they suspect Khan is a carrier and was supposed to hand over the gold to someone outside the airport. AIU is probing if a racket is behind the smuggling of the two gold bars. The suspect has admitted that he had carried the gold had knew it was not legal, a senior official said.

In a similar incident, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs arrested two passengers on Saturday, on the basis of a specific input, that they were traveling from Bangkok to Mumbai with gold. The customs officials also arrested a third passenger who had traveled from Delhi to collect the gold. 



AIU officials said they have arrested HR Chopra and Karan Kumar and recovered 6 gold bars of 1 kg each and a cut piece of gold bar with a foreign mark. The whole seized gold weighed 6.109 kg and was worth R1.67-crore. The questioning of the two led AIU to Ajay Kumar, who had come from Delhi to collect the gold.

