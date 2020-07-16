Mumbai Crime: 2 peddlers arrested, drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Sakinaka

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Juhu unit of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested two men for smuggling mephedrone in Sakinaka on Wednesday. The police recovered 2.75kg mephedrone, worth Rs 1.10 crore in the international market, from their possession.

The officials nabbed the two men after receiving a tip-off that the duo will come to Wahid Ali Compound near 90 Feet Road in Sakinaka, following which a trap was laid. During interrogation, the police learnt that the duo was part of a group that has been smuggling the substance within Maharashtra.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act, 1985. The duo was also produced in a court in Sewree and were remanded to police custody till July 20.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news