Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old attacks parents with hammer, knife in their sleep

Neighbours rushed the elderly couple to hospital, while cops are on the hunt for the youth. The incident happened in Nalasopara

Janmesh's mother being taken to hospital

The Nalasopara police are looking for a 20-year-old who allegedly attacked his parents with a hammer, screwdriver and knife and then left them die. Neighbours heard the struggle between the accused Janmesh Pawar and his parents and rushed the victims to hospital. The elderly couple, Narendra, 55, and Narmada, 50, are in critical condition.

While they were sleeping

According to police sources, Janmesh attacked his parents around 4 am on Monday. He struck his father first, stabbing him with a knife. The elderly man woke up screaming. Hearing his cries, Narmada went running and tried to pull Janmesh off, but the youth then turned on her too. He hit her with a hammer and stabbed her with a screw driver. Janmesh then grabbed his clothes and belongings and fled, leaving the couple in a pool of blood.



CCTV footage shows Janmesh leaving the building. Pics/Hanif Patel

Parents were restrictive

Neighbours promptly informed the Nalasopara police and, with the help of the cops, they rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. However, as their condition was serious, they were transferred to KEM hospital for further treatment. While the crime took place at Imperial Tower, Nalasopara, the family had only moved there a fortnight ago. Cops visited their earlier residence, where neighbours remember Janmesh as an extremely shy boy who never spoke to anyone.

The accused is a final year BCom student and was also working part-time in the share market, alongside his father. Sources familiar with the family said Janmesh's parents never allowed him outside the house, except to go to college or work. The police suspect such restrictions may have caused Janmesh to snap and attack his parents. The youth's phone is currently switched off and cops have no clue on his whereabouts. API Rajiv Naravade from Nalasopara police station said, "We have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 against the accused and our investigation is on."

