Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old man stabbed in fight over girl

A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday. The incident is reported to have in Andheri east occured during a fight over a girl.

The victim has been identified as college student, Deepan Baruah. A report in the Hindustan Times quoted an officer from the Andheri police station as having stated, "Baruah and one of the five accused were in love with the same girl. They had fought over her in November last year but back then the issue had been settled."

Baruah was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently out of danger. The police have detained the five accused, including the other youth who was in love with the girl.

The HT report also states the Andheri police's confirmation that the crime took place outside a building in JB Nagar, near Jyoti Hotel around 9am. A case has been registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder.

