Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old kills mother's paramour in BKC, held

A 21-year-old youth on Tuesday was arrested by BKC police for allegedly killing 37-year Pravez sheikh on Monday night by smashing his face with the pavers block at Income tax bus stop in BKC. The accused has been identified as Shehbaz Sheikh. He killed Parvez as he suspected that he is having an illicit relationship with his mother. The accused had earlier warned the deceased to stay away from his mother, police said.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 10 pm on Monday. The accused was moving from the Income-tax bus stop in BKC and he saw Parvez sitting at a bus stop. He then went to confront him and suddenly, after the scuffle, he pulled him down and took the pavers block from the road and smashed his face. He tried to flee from the location but was caught by passersby. The police was informed and he (Parvez) was rushed to hospital and was declared brought dead by the hospital. The accused was nabbed from the spot. "The accused was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and was produced before the magistrate court. The court has granted police custody, further investigation is underway," Senior inspector Pradip Bhosle of BKC police station said.

The accused is pursuing his diploma in electronics from MH Sabko Siddik College in Byculla.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates