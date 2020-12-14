Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man sends obscene messages to make-up artist, arrested

After four months of chase, Oshiwara Police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 25-year-old make-up artist on her WhatsApp number which he got from one of his friends. The accused was traced to Jogeshwari with the help of his mobile phone location.

In July, the make-up artist had filed a complaint stating that on July 14, she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number asking about her rate.

She said that she did not respond to the message but the accused sent her another message, saying that he got her number from one of his friends and she can charge Rs 3,000.

According to her complaint, the accused sent more messages, saying that he will pay Rs 5,000 for one night and asked her to respond.

After receiving several messages, the woman filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station and a case was registered under Section 353(d) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.

“We took serious note of the complaint and our team started the investigation. During the probe, we found out that the WhatsApp number through which the women received the messages was registered on fake address,” said senior police inspector, Dayanand Bangar.

The Oshiwara police tried to trace the accused through his mobile location but were unable to do so as the phone was not active. “As we were keeping a continuous tab on the phone number, we noticed some activity again on Sunday. Immediately, a team was deployed and the accused was nabbed from SV Road,” Bangar added.

The accused has been identified as Rafiq Khiojariya, who worked in a car showroom.

