Mumbai Crime: 2 from Bol Bachchan Gang held after they duped woman on pretext of charity

Shivaji Park Police has arrested two members of the Bol Bachan Gang after they stole a woman’s jewellery on pretext giving her donation.

As per the police, one of the arrested accused has 20 cases and the other has eight cases lodged against him in various police stations of Mumbai. The accused are identified as Ramesh Jaiswal (40) and Ganesh Londhe (45). The police also revealed that both have confessed of committing of 11 more crimes.

According to Shivaji Park police, last week, Jaiswal and Londhe went up to a woman who was walking near Shivaji Park and told her that their owner was distributing expensive sarees to poor women on the occasion of him becoming a father.

They further said that if she removes her jewellery to look like an underprivileged person she might be able to benefit from the donation. They gave her a paper, asked her to wrap her jewellery inside it and hand it back to them saying that they will be back in sometime. But duo never came back.

The woman rushed to Shivaji Park Police station and registered a complaint against unknown duo for cheating her. "A similar incident had happened on same day when a duo had cheated a 64-year-old morning walker. We believe they were same cheaters and started investigation," told an officer from Shivaji Park Police station.

With the help of CCTV footages and information from informants, the cops zeroed in on Jaiswal and Londhe, residents of Chembur. They also got tip off that the accused were hiding in Antop Hill. The police arrested both of them from Antop Hill. Jaiswal has 20 cases registered against him in different police stations including Vile Parle, Matunga, Borivli, Kasturba Marg, Goan Devi, MHB Colony, VP Road, Vanrai Police Station. Londhe has 8 cases registered at Kasturba Marg, Goregaon, Vanrai, Navghar, Bhoiwada, Shivaji Park, Thane City Police Station.

An official of Shivaji Park Police Station told mid-day, "They have confessed to their crimes, we are also contacting the police stations to gauge the extent of the other crimes they have committed. We are trying to find out where the stolen jewellery was sold.”

DCP Pranaya Ashok said, they are also “investigating if there were other members of the gang involves in this crime.”

