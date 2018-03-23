Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man slits friend's throat, stabs him 54 times for mocking him

The accused said that the man he killed, his friend, would speak to him only on English and belittle him for being uneducated



In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man walked into Sahu Nagar police station and confessed that he had killed his friend since he made fun of his lack of education and ability to speak English. The accused said that the man he killed, his friend, would speak to him only on English and belittle him for being uneducated.

Harbouring anger towards his friend, the accused slit the victim’s throat and stabbed him 54 times to make sure he was dead. As per the police the accused walked into the police station at around 1am and confessed to the crime. He then took the police to an isolated spot near Raheja bridge in Mahim and showed them where the victim’s body was reported Hindustan Times.

The accused also told the police that the victim’s constant teasing angered him and he had been planning his murder for a week, DB Thorat, senior police inspector at Shahu Nagar police station said, "But he was waiting for the right time and location." On Wednesday, the accused took the victim to Bandra on the pretext of having a drink and both drank some beer. After a while the accused followed the victim into the toilet and slit his throat with a knife.

The police said that when the victim fell to the floor, the accused stabbed him 54 times in his throat and stomach to ensure he was dead. The victim was declared brought dead at Sion hospital. The brother of the accused said that he had come from Madhubani two years ago and was planning to give his SSC exams. He even filled the form but did not appear for any exam.

