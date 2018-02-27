Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old woman stabbed by her mother's former lover

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was attacked by her mother's former live-in-partner because she convinced her to leave the'abusive' relationship



In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was attacked by her mother’s former live-in-partner because she convinced her to leave the ‘abusive’ relationship. The police are now on a manhunt for the accused, a resident of Virar.

The young woman, who works as a teacher, worked as a teacher and her biological father abandoned her and her mother when she was an infant. It was then that her mother, now 42-years-old, entered into a relationship with the accused, a farmer who had left his wife. The victim had recently managed to convince her mother to sever ties with the man since he used to abuse her.

The incident occurred at around 10.45 pm in Virar, when the accused barged into the woman’s house and held a knife to the woman’s neck. When she tried to fend him off the man attacked her with the weapon on her chest and hands. He then fled the scene of the crime.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

As per the police, the man had recently threatened the mother and daughter with dire consequences.

