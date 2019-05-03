Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old flings two-month-old kitten into fire at Mira Road

national

The CCTV camera inside Ajmal Rama Co-op Housing Society in Mira Road East captured footage of the incident where Patel is seen throwing the kitten into the fire and walking away

CCTV grab of Siddhesh Patel flinging the cat into the fire

Residents of a building in Naya Nagar, Mira Road, were shocked recently by an act of extreme cruelty by a neighbour. The person, Siddhesh Patel, 22, who had become fed-up with a two-and-a-half-month-old kitten, had flung it into a fire . The kitten was taken to a veterinarian by animal lovers , and an FIR has been registered against Patel. While the FIR was filed on May 2, the offence took place on April 28, the police said.

The CCTV camera inside Ajmal Rama Co-op Housing Society in Mira Road East captured footage of the incident where Patel is seen throwing the kitten into the fire and walking away. In the background, the kitten can be seen jumping out of the fire after a while and another cat, believed to be its mother, running towards it.

The burns that the kitten sustained

As local residents and animal lovers took serious note of this cruelty and went and registered an FIR against the person, animal lovers allege that the family members of the accused have threatened them with harm, which is why they have also registered a non-congnisable offence against, to be on the safe side.

Post the incident, animal lover Allan Fernandez took the kitten to Indira Pet Clinic and Care Centre. After examining it, the doctor found that the kitten had multiple burns on its ventral and lateral abdomen and side. The doctors have advised daily cleaning and dressing of the wounds.

Speaking to mid-day, Police Sub-Inspector Ulhas Naik from Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road East said, "An FIR has already been registered against Patel, 22. Further investigation into the case is in progress and appropriate action as per the law will be taken."

Lead Emergency Response Coordinator, PETA India, said, "This horrific attack is exactly why PETA India urges the public to report incidents of cruelty to animals immediately, so that the perpetrators can be punished to the fullest extent of the law. This case once again highlights the need for stronger penalties for cruelty to animals as a deterrent against such acts."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates