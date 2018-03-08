Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old man stabs sex worker to death, arrested

The accused was identified by the Mumbai police as Dongri-resident Abdul Hameed Ansari

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident a twenty two-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai police after he stabbed and murdered a young woman on Sunday. The woman is reported to have worked as a sex worker.

The accused was identified by the Mumbai police as Dongri-resident Abdul Hameed Ansari. Ansari reportedly committed the gruesome crime near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station at 9:45 p.m.

A report in the Indian Express quotes Manoj Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) as having stated, "The case was registered against an unidentified person on Sunday… Our team reached the spot and took her to nearby GT Hospital, where she was declared dead." Police officials then traced the accused to hi residence and arrested him.

An eye witness reportedly saw the accused ditch the murder weapon near the site of the crime, at a distance of about 200 metres. The witness then saw the accused hail a taxi to escape. The IE report also quotes police sources as having found that the sex worker stole the accused's wallet, which contained about Rs 9,000, thereby providing the accused with motive for the murder.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Upset Lover Stabs Sex Worker To Death

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video