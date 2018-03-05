Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old man loses at Uno, stabs fellow player to death

The accused is reported to have stabbed Ansari multiple times

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man stabbed his fellow player to death after losing at a card game. The murder occurred on Saturday at a a slum in Aagripada.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Abuzar Ansari. A report in the Times of India states that Ansari was playing 'Uno' when he saw the accused, 23-year-old Noor Mansoori walk by his window.

Ansari invited Mansoori inside his house to join the game. the duo played for a while, before Mansoori began losing at the game and accused Ansari of cheating. While the victim laughed off the accusation, Mansoori's anger got the better of him. The accused is reported to have stabbed Ansari multiple times in different parts of the body.

Attempts by family members and neighbours to save the victim were unsuccessful as Ansari succumbed to his injuries. Despite attempts to abscond, the accused was arrested by police officials,

