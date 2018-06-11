Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old sailor stabbed to death by friend for teasing him

Four hours after the victim called his parents telling them he had been stabbed. The police have now arrested the manâs friend a 32-year-old delivery boy

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man was found dead in Malwani Gaothan on Sunday. Four hours after the victim called his parents telling them he had been stabbed. The police have now arrested the man’s friend a 32-year-old delivery boy.

The victim was working in the Merchant Navy and was on six months leave. He was staying with his parents and his sisters at St Anthony’s Church, Malad. As per the victim’s uncle, the victim told his mother that he was going out to a birthday party at 6.30om on Saturday. When he had not returned by 10 pm, his mother decided to contact him and check on him. During their last conversation, a howling victim told his mother on the phone that he had been stabbed after which the phone was disconnected and they couldn’t contact him thereafter.

As per the police, the victim went to Marve beach to drink with some of his friends. An official said, "After downing a few, the others started poking fun at the accused on a dispute he had with a group of women from his locality over water supply. The accused was furious when the three teased him for getting beaten up by women. An altercation led to a scuffle. The accused then left the beach."

A little before 10 pm the three men called up the accused and told him that they were standing outside his home in Malwani Gaothan. As per an officer, "The accused grabbed a knife, went out and pointed it towards his friends. The trio started to run away but the knife slashed the victim twice, on the left of his chest and on the right below his bicep. The victim fled bleeding. The accused tried to look for him, but couldn’t find him."

At around midnight, the accused called the police on 100 and misled them by telling them that he was attacked by three men and that they tried to kill him, said an officer. When the police team reached his home, the accused gave them the name of his three friends reported Times of India. The accused and the police team then reached the victim’s home where his mother told him that he had not reached home. A constable then set out with the victim’s parents to look for him, but to no avail. Later the accused was brought to the police station where he demanded that his friends be booked.

Meanwhile, the police tracked down one of the victim’s friends, who told them about the altercation and took them to where he saw the victim last. A search was conducted and the victim’s body was found in a row of bushes. The victim was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. senior inspector Deepak Phatangare of the Malwani police said, “We arrested Vaghate under section 302 of the IPC for murder.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates