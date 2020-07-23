Mumbai Crime: 23-yr-old man held for chain snatching in Goregaon

The Dindoshi Police on Tuesday night arrested a 23-year-old from Mira Road for allegedly escaping with a gold chain and mobile phone after stealing it from a 38-year-old on a morning walk in Gokuldham area of Goregaon East on July 1.

Bala Bheemrao Gaikwad, a resident of Shivaji Nagar was on a walk around 4 am near Gokuldham on July 1 when the alleged crime took place. The accused, on his FZ bike, stopped the victim and requested him for his mobile phone for "an urgent call" to his mother. "After using the phone, the accused fled with it and also snatched a gold chain the victim was wearing. Gaikwad chased him for a while but couldn't catch up," a police official said.

Gaikwad immediately approached Dindoshi police station to lodge a complaint. API Vijay Jadhav and his staff are investigating the case and have found out the Call Detail Record (CDR) of Gaikwad's mobile number and are tracing the last address.

The last number dialled is that of the mother of the accused. The police soon reached the address and nabbed the accused, recovered the mobile phone and the gold chain.

His bike was also seized from Mira Road.

The accused has been identified as Muazzam Beig, 23, and his father works in BEST. He has been arrested under various sections of the IPC including section 392 (robbery) and produced before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate court on Wednesday where he was remanded to police custody, said another officer from Dindoshi police station.

