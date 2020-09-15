Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old arrested for molesting nurse on local train

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Borivli station on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly molesting a nurse on the Mumbai local train. According to police officials, the incident took place on Friday around 10.30 pm between Borivli and Kandivli stations.

The cops suspect that the accused, identified as Rameshwar Harijan, has committed similar offences earlier too. Senior police inspector Bhardak Pawar of Borivali GRP said that Harijan boarded the train without a valid permit, reports Hindustan Times.

Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, local train services have been suspended for common people and only essential service workers are allowed to travel with a valid permit.

The incident took place when the nurse was on her way to work for a night shift at a government hospital from Goregaon. The accused boarded the train when it halted between Kandivli and Borivli stations. He allegedly molested the nurse and continued his journey, a police official said. After the untoward incident, the nurse got off at Borivli station and approached the GRP.

Luckily, the accused was caught on the CCTV footage while alighting the train at Dahisar station. Acting on a tip-off, the GRP officers laid a trap at Dahisar station and arrested Harijan. The cops said that the accused was seen on CCTVs at several other stations on all the three suburban railway lines in the city. They suspect that he might have committed similar crimes.

"We are now verifying the complaints and trying to cross-check Harijan's face with the CCTV recordings that we have in the other molestation cases," added Pawar.

