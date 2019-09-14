Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old woman gangraped by brother-in-law, three others in Bhiwandi

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her brother-in-law and three unknown persons on Wednesday afternoon in Narpoli area in Bhiwandi. At present, the Narpoli police are investigating the case. According to a police officer from Narpoli, "On Wednesday at around 3 pm, the woman who works as a maid in Bhiwandi area returned home from work. While she was sat to have her food, her brother-in-law visited her at her residence and tried to sexually assault her. When the woman tried to run away, the accused caught and raped her in the bushes near her house."

The police official further added, "The complainant explained that while her brother-in-law was forcing himself on her, three unknown men approached them and thrashed her brother-in-law. Later, the trio also raped her and fled from the spot. The woman reached home and approached the police to lodge a complaint."

The Narpoli police and Crime Branch officials are on the lookout for the three unknown accused. The police officials are scanning the CCTV footage of the area in order to nab the accused.

