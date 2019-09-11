Mumbai crime: 25-year-old woman blackmailed, raped by man and his friend in Mankhurd

The Trombay police arrested two persons for allegedly blackmailing and raping a 25-year-old woman in Mankhurd. According to the complaint, one of the accused had befriended the woman a month ago and convinced her to share her nude pictures, following which he started blackmailing her. The women, a resident of Govandi approached the Trombay Police and registered a case against two persons for blackmailing and raping her.

During the preliminary inquiry, the survivor revealed that one of the accused had befriended her a month ago and was chatting with her on WhatsApp. He showed affection towards her and told her that he loved her on the chats after which he asked the woman to send some of her nude pictures.

Once the survivor shared her pictures, the accused identified as Amjad Ali Mohammed Khan (30), a resident of Mhada Colony, Govandi started blackmailing her. "He threatened the woman that if she did not come to meet him, he would post the pictures on social media. Scared about the consequences, she went to meet Amjad Ali Mohammed Khan on 6 September," informed Siddheshwar Gove, senior inspector of Trombay Police station. "The woman was then taken to Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd where she found another man waiting in the flat" Gove added.

Amjad and his friend raped the woman and they warned her to keep quiet about the incident. After a couple of days, the accused called the woman again and harassed her. Fed up of the constant blackmailing, she approached the Trombay police station and registered an FIR against the two persons.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC section 376D (gangrape) and relevant section of IT Act 2000" Gove added. After nabbing Amjad Ali Mohammed Khan, cops then arrested his friend Noor Mohammed Nazir Sheikh, who was also involved in the crime. Both the accused have been arrested by Trombay police and will be produced in the court.

