Mumbai Crime: Rape victim helps cops nab 'dukaan wala uncle'

However, the case was registered at DN Nagar police station months later after Cooper hospital informed cops that a minor girl was four months pregnant and hospitalised

The three words 'dukaan wala uncle' uttered by a 15-year-old rape survivor to a policeman led to the conviction of a 27-year-old man who has been given life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000. The mentally challenged girl was raped by Mohammed Haroon Iqbal Ansari at his shop in Andheri East in February 2015.

"The girl was not able to recall who the accused is but said 'Dukaan wala uncle'. We formed several teams and scanned all shops in nearby areas. During identification parade, the survivor identified Ansari," said Parmeshwar Ganme, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station.

