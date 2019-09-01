FIR filed against police inspector in connection with Chembur gangrape

mumbai

An FIR has been registered against Police Inspector Deepak Surve under Atrocity act in connection with the Chembur gang rape where the victim died in Aurangabad on August 28, in Ghati Hospital

An FIR has been registered against Police Inspector Deepak Surve under Atrocity act in connection with the Chembur gang rape where the victim died in Aurangabad on August 28, in Ghati Hospital. Deepak Surve was in charge of the Chunabhatti police station when the brother of the gangrape victim had visited the police station in order to inquire about the progress of the investigation.

The FIR for raping a 24-year-old was registered against four unknown persons in Begumpura police station, Aurangabad, which was then transferred to Chunabhtti police station as the incident occurred in Chembur.

The brother of the victim said, "I had visited the police station to meet Inspector Deepak Surve, the Incharge of Chunabhatti police station to inquire about the progress in the investigation on August 6, when he yelled at me asking me to get out of the room and stated that people like us always register fake complaints". After the brother's statement in Chunabhatti police station, cops registered FIR against Inspector Surve.

he victim was left paralysed after the rape and was taken to Jalna from Chembur and then shifted to Aurangabad hospital for treatment as her situation worsened. According to reports, the victim was raped on July 7, 2019, in Chembur. The victim hailed from Ghansangvi, Jalna, and had come to visit her brother residing in Chembur in July 2019. On the morning of July 7, an individual arrived at the victim's brother's place on the pretext of marriage.

The accused then took her to a room in a chawl and raped her after injecting her with a sedative. The girl was repeatedly raped by three other friends of the accused as well. After she regained consciousness, they threatened her with her life and also told her that they would kill her brother. The girl kept the incident a secret but her health kept deteriorating. She was first admitted in Jalna General hospital but when her health worsened, she was taken to Ghati hospital in Aurangabad.

