Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman gangraped by 4 in Chembur passes away

mumbai

Accused met the victim at her brother's place in Chembur on pretext of marriage; rapes her along with 3 others after injecting her with a sedative

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a horrific case, a 24-year-old woman, who was gangraped in Chembur died in a hospital in Aurangabad on Wednesday night. The girl was left paralysed after the rape and was taken to Jalna from Chembur and then shifted to Aurangabad hospital for treatment as her situation worsened. According to reports, the victim was raped on July 7, 2019, in Chembur. The Chunabhatti police are currently probing the case.

The victim, who hailed from Ghansangvi, Jalna, had come to visit her brother residing in Chembur in July 2019. On the morning of July 7, an individual arrived at the victim's brother's place on the pretext of marriage. The accused then took her to a room in a chawl and then raped her after injecting her with a sedative.

Also Read: Woman allegedly gang-raped for asking refund of the cut money, accused at large

The victim was repeatedly raped by three other friends of the accused as well. After she regained consciousness, they threatened her with her life and also told her that they would kill her brother.

The girl kept mum about the entire incident but her health kept deteriorating. Often, her lower body would become numb. She was first admitted in Jalna General hospital but when her health worsened, she was taken to Ghati hospital in Aurangabad.

During the treatment, the doctors found out that she was sexually assaulted. After she was questioned about it, she revealed that she was gangraped by four persons in Chembur. The doctors immediately informed the Begumpura police, who registered a case of gang rape and transferred it to the Chembur Police station.

Also Read: Teen fails in exam, tells principal she was gang raped for 4 years

The victim was undergoing treatment for almost a month at Ghati Hospital, but on August 28, 2019, her health further deteriorated and she passed away at around 9 pm.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates