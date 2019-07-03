Teen fails in exam, tells principal she was gang raped for 4 years

crime

The accused lured the girl with chocolates and raped her. Soon he called another man and sexually assaulted her for 4 years

Representational image

In a shocking case, a counseling session with a class IX girl revealed that she was being raped by two married men of her village for the past four years. The 15-year-old girl opened up when her principal confronted her on her dropping academic grades. She revealed that two men had been raping her for the last four years in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. The school immediately informed the police who immediately arrested the two accused.

Also Read: Aditya Pancholi drugged and raped me when I was 17, says Bollywood actress



During the investigation, the police learnt that one of the accused has already served prison time for a similar crime. The principal and teachers of the survivor had noticed that she was one of the brightest and most chirpy students till class VI but she suddenly started fairing poorly in exams resulting in failing in class IX. "She had become quiet and lost interest in studies and activities that would excite her earlier," said a teacher.



According to the Times of India, whenever someone confronted her, she would find a way to escape the conversation but after she failed her exam, the principal decided to counsel her. She was hesitant at first but later she broke down revealing the horrifying truth. She stated when she was in class VI, a 35-year-old neighbour lured her to his house with chocolates, thrashed and raped her. The rape continued and the accused would wait for her to return from school and rape her when her parents were away at work. Soon the accused called a 30-year-old man to rape her. The survivor told the police she was scared to say anything as the duo has threatened her with dire consequences. An FIR has been registered against the two accused under POCSCO Act.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 41-year-old woman raped by fake policeman on pretext of saving son

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates