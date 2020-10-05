Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man arrested for raping eight-year-old niece in Bhiwandi

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping his eight-year-old niece. Police officials said the minor girl had gone to stay at her uncle's home in Bhiwandi two months ago as schools were closed. During her stay, the accused threatened the girl and raped her several times.

Also Read: Father watches obscene videos in front of daughter, molests her; arrested

The incident came to light when the accused's wife filed a complaint against her husband after discovering the crime. In her complaint, the woman said that she had brought her eight-year-old niece from her village to her house two months back, reports Hindustan Times.

Cops said that the accused, a labourer, was at home since the lockdown while his wife used to do odd jobs at shops or as domestic help. Mahesh Sagade in-charge of Ganeshpuri police station said, "The accused used to the girl when his wife went out of home. He had threatened the girl but after suffering from severe pain, she told her aunt about the incident. We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news