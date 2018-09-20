Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man who molested Manipur Student On Suburban Train arrested

crime

The victim narrated her ordeal on social media on Saturday after which the police sprung into action. They managed to trace the accused with the help of his photograph clicked by the victim and after analysing the CCTV footages

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a student from Manipur while she was traveling in a local train in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ayaz Sattar Qureshi, a resident of Mankhurd suburb. The accused was nabbed from the Kurla railway

The police had managed to trace the accused with the help of his photograph clicked by the victim and after analysing the CCTV footages of various railway stations, he said. The 22-year-old researcher from Manipur was commuting with her European colleague and was allegedly molested on a running train on September 11. The victim had then approached the Vashi railway police soon after the incident and filed a complaint.



In her complaint, the victim stated that she was molested on September 11 by an unidentified man in a general compartment on a train while she was traveling between Vashi and Govandi stations on the suburban Harbour line.

She informed the police that she was returning, along with her colleague, after some research work in Navi Mumbai to their hostel in the eastern suburbs. She said that the man had touched her inappropriately taking advantage of the peak hour crowd in the coach in her report. While she and her colleague tried to nab the man, other passengers remained mute spectators and the accused managed to flee.

The victim narrated her ordeal on social media on Saturday. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 354 (molestation), the police added.

