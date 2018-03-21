Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old woman kidnapped, raped by husband and his friend

Police officials confirm that the husband asked the victim to come to a spot near Pali Hill to sign some papers for the purchase of property in their son's name. Upon reaching the spot the woman was allegedly assaulted

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old waman from bandra was kidnapped and raped by her estranged husband and his friend. The incident id reported to have taken place on March 12.

Police officials confirm that the husband asked the victim to come to a spot near Pali Hill to sign some papers for the purchase of property in their son's name. Upon reaching the spot the woman was allegedly assaulted. She was then kidnapped by the duo and taken to a room in Virar.

The victim was then raped by both the men. She, however, managed to escape in the early hours the next morning when the accused fell asleep. The woman proceeded to file a complaint with the Virar police, which was later transferred to the Bandra police.

A report in the Indian Express quotes an officer as having stated, "The kidnapping incident was confirmed by a nearby paan shop owner. The shopkeeper said he had asked the two men who they were waiting for, but got no reply. Later, as he witnessed the incident, he assumed it to be a case of matrimonial dispute and decided not to intervene." Efforts are ongoing to trace the driver involved in the kidnapping as well.

The IE report also quotes the woman's statement to the police, saying, "My hands were tied, my mouth was gagged and I was assaulted by the duo in the room in Virar. They also banged my head on the wall. Then, they raped me, one after the other. We both got married in 2005 and our son was born in 2009. Later, as he started questioning my character, we both separated in March 2017. I have been insisting on a divorce, but he has refused to sign the divorce papers."

A medical examination confirmed that the woman was raped. A case has been filed against the duo under Sections 342, 376(D), 365 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

