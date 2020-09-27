Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old woman assaulted by husband on Marine Drive

A 29-year-old woman fell on the tetrapods of the Marine Drive promenade, losing two teeth, after her husband hit and kicked her on Friday night. The man, Kiran Patekar, is now out on bail. Priyanka was rescued by onlookers even as cops on patrol duty on the busy promenade caught Kiran and arrested him.

Priyanka told mid-day that she and Kiran got married in May 2019. The two had been living together at Kiran's parents' home in Sewri. "After several disputes over petty issues, I left my marital home and returned to Girgaum to live with my mother and brother in July. But, in August, my husband sent me notice seeking divorce," she said.

On Friday, Priyanka received a call from Kiran asking for her decision on the divorce. "I said 'if you have sent the legal notice, you must have made up your mind. I don't want to talk more about it'," she added. However, she said, Kiran continued to message her and to clear her mind, she headed for a walk on Marine Drive, letting Kiran know that she would talk to him later. At 6.45 pm, when Priyanka was sitting on the promenade, in front of Intercontinental Hotel, Kiran called her and asked her whereabouts. When he met her, Priyanka said, he argued with her over the divorce. And then, he snatched her cellphone and ran away. Priyanka said she requested a passerby for his phone and called her husband, pleading for her mobile. Kiran told her he would meet her where she was sitting and return her phone.

Kiran showed up around 8.30 pm. "He returned my phone and while talking to me, slapped and kicked me on the back. I fell down on the tetrapods," she added.

Walkers rushed to her help, while others raised an alarm. Kiran, who was running away from the spot, was nabbed by the Marine Drive police patrolling the area. Priyanka was taken to JJ Hospital where one of her teeth had to be removed. She sustained other bruises as well.

