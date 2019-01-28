Mumbai Crime: 3 submit fake documents to get bail for murder accused; held

crime

The arrested accused identified as Rakesh Bhandari, 34, Naved Sheikh, 29, and Vyankatesh Harijan, 41 all hail from Govandi were arrested for forging documents to bail a murder accused out from the jail

Representational image

According to the sources of crime branch, Rajesh and Naved helped a murder accused identified as Durgesh Babal, who had a case registered against him at Worli police station under section 302 of Indian penal code. In this case, Rakesh and Naved helped him to get bail for which they submitted one fake payment slip from Aroma Company and another from Sai enterprises. When the crime branch officials verified and checked with the company they found out that these accused never worked there and created fake Payment slips. Not only did they make fake payment slips but also created fake Aadhar card, Pan card and other documents.

However, Vyankatesh helped a cheating case accused who was arrested by Sewri police in the year 2016, the Sewri accused was booked under sections 465,467,471,420 of Indian penal code. Vyankatesh had submitted fake payment slips of some Kedarlink Enterprises and when the police contacted the company to check if he was working with them, the company refused and claimed no such person ever worked there. After that, the crime branch informed the Bhoiwada court number 62, who then ordered to register an FIR against the three accused. Following this, a fresh FIR was registered at Bhoiwada police station under sections 420,465,466,467,471 and 34 of Indian Penal code.

