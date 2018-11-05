Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old woman arrested for killing husband

crime

Representational Picture

The Palghar police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old housewife for allegedly killing her husband. The accused has been identified as Shilpa Bari, who is a resident of Dahanu in Palghar district, and was arrested on Sunday night and booked for murder, Inspector Sambaji Yadav of the Gholwad police station said. The victim, Umesh Bari (35), was found dead in his house on November 2, the police said, adding that subsequently a case of accidental death was also registered.



The victim's body was sent for post-mortem and the report indicated that the victim was strangulated, the police said. The police converted the accidental death case into one of murder and has now begun the probe. During the probe, it was revealed that the accused wife was fed up with her husband coming home drunk frequently and harassing her, the police said.



In order to get rid of the constant harassment at the hands of her husband, the woman, who is a housewife by orofession, allegedly strangled him with a rope and tried to pass it as a case of suicide, they said. The couple has two children - aged 11 and 10 - the police added.

In another incident, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband who later tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in the district on Tuesday morning, the police said. The woman, identified as Sandhya Bharti was going somewhere on her cycle in Judanpur village when her husband Manish Kumar stopped her and stabbed her multiple times, Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguli said.

Later Kumar went to his in-laws' house and set himself on fire after sprinkling petrol, the SP said, adding that his mother-in-law was also seriously injured while trying to save him. Both have been admitted to the district hospital and the body has been sent for postmortem, the SP said. Sandhya was living with her parents from the past one month after being allegedly harassed by her husband, the police said.

With inputs from PTI

