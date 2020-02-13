Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old dies after four women beat her up for allowing stray dog inside

A 35-year-old woman in Dombivli died of a heart attack, a few hours after she was beaten up by four women for keeping a stray dog at home. The woman, identified as Nagamma Shetty, stayed with her daughter Sunita and worked as a domestic help, a Times Of India report read.

The mother-daughter duo stayed at a chawl in Manpada, Dombivli. On Tuesday, four women got into an argument with Nagamma, as she used to allow a stray inside her home. The women were annoyed by the dogs barking, police said.

In her statement to the police, Sunita said that four women attacked her mother and hit her on the chest. Following the incident, Nagamma approached the police to file a complaint. The police suggested her to go to the hospital, but she went home, she died of a heart attack later at night.

A case of accidental death has been registered. Senior Inspector D K Chour was quoted in the report saying that a separate offence for the attack would be filed, while Sunita has demanded to book the four women for murder.

