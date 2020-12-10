Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old man held for burglary at mobile shop, 46 phones worth Rs 7 lakh seized

A 46-year-old man was arrested from Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a burglary of a mobile shop at Samata Nagar last month.

The arrested accused was identified as Azmat Ali Shaikh, 46. His younger brother was also involved in the crime and is absconding, said Samata Nagar police officials.

Around 46 mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from Shaikh, police said.

According to police sources, the duo broke into a mobile shop, under the Samata Nagar police station’s jurisdiction, last month and fled with 149 sealed mobile phones worth about Rs 20 lakh.

Police scanned CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused. They then raided their residence at Nalasopara and questioned their neighbors. Investigation revealed that the accused had fled to their village in UP.

Assistant police inspector Vijay Raskar went to the accused’s village in Siddharthnagar and nabbed Shaikh.

“He recovered 46 mobile phones from his house. His younger brother is absconding and probably fled to Nepal with the remaining phones,” said an official from Samata Nagar police station.

Investigation revealed that the brothers used to target high-end mobile shops in the city and were history-sheeters with criminal records at Nalasopara and Sakinaka police stations.

“We are trying to ascertain how many shops they had targeted earlier. The accused is in police custody and further investigation is underway,” said DCP DS Swami of zone XII.

