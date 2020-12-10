Mumbai Crime: Hairstylist Suraj Godambe arrested by NCB in drugs case

Hairstylist Suraj Godambe was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau at Oshiwara, Andheri (West), in connection with the Bollywood drugs case on Thursday.

As per NCB officials, Godambe was arrested on Thursday morning along with an autorickshaw driver from whom he was trying to procure cocaine.

16 packets of cocane and Rs 56,000 in cash were seized

The driver has been identified as Lalchandra Yadav, who supplies cocaine on behalf of a Nigerian syndicate, stated a press release from NCB.

Around 16 packets of cocaine weighing 11 gram and drug proceeds worth Rs 56,000 were seized from Godambe and Yadav, added the press release.

Also Read: Drugs case: NCB cracks drug supply chain, nabs main supplier

“Suraj Godambe was arrested along with an auto driver Lalchandra Yadav. They were produced before court and were remanded to NCB custody till December 16,” NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

Further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news